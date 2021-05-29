Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Standout Black Girl-Friendly Lipstick Spotted On Justine Skye In Her Latest Music Video

By Lauryn Jiles
Essence
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have YSL Beauty to thank for the Lipstick Balm spotted in 'Twisted Fantasy.'. Justine Skye’s latest music video, Twisted Fantasy, featuring Rema, was just released, and it’s a visual masterpiece everyone needs to witness. The captivating production described by Skye as “a journey to a different dimension where thoughts and visions meet in a dream within a dream,” features the artist strutting her stuff through a scad of dreamy and tranquil spaces—all while looking absolutely stunning, of course. When it came to Skye’s makeup, however, it wasn’t all about the high-glam as one would expect, with the star instead opting for an easy glow, subtle eye, and a glossy lip complements of YSL Beauty.

www.essence.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Justine Skye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Lipstick#Color#Pop Music#Video Music#New Music#Twisted Fantasy#Burning Chilis#Shimmer#Subtle Eye#Hyaluronic Acid#Lights#Moisture#Thoughts#Starters#Spotted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHypebae

Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Square Dancing Skills in "Love Again" Music Video

Dua Lipa transforms into an impeccably dressed cowgirl for her latest music video, a country-inspired visual for “Love Again.” The star saddles up to ride a mechanical bull, and takes over a ballroom with a crew of equally stylish square dancers. Nailing Western-inspired style, the singer effortlessly pulls off a slew of statement looks including a zebra-print bikini paired with daisy dukes and a cowhide coat worn over camo cargo pants.
Musichypefresh.co

Justine Skye Calls Out Fans For Listening To “Mediocre Music”

Releasing the biggest record of the summer can be tough, especially with so much competition around. R&B singer Justine Skye and her long-time mentor Timbaland have plans to release her upcoming album Space & Time. While the “Collide” singer appears more than confident in her album’s release, she’s not thrilled at the “mediocre music” fans listen to. Tired of the hype, Justine Skye calls out fans for listening to “mediocre music” instead of her songs. Seems like Skye just wants people to show her songs some love.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

Olivia Rodrigo Is Selling Her Music Video and Personal Clothes on Depop

Olivia Rodrigo is a certified Depop girl. The “drivers license” singer will be putting her closet up for resale on Depop starting today, June 3. Announced over Instagram on June 2, Olivia's new Depop shop will feature looks from her music videos – "deja vu" and "good 4 u" in particular – as well as her own personal closet. The shop, which she named SOURshop, has over 39k followers at the time of writing. Her bio states that all proceeds will be donated to charity, though we don’t have the details about the organizations or causes.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Quincy Brown, and More

It’s summer, meaning it’s time to grab a slip dress! This past week, we saw two blonde models wear the slinky garment two different ways. Martha Hunt donned a curve-skimming black dress while holding her little dog, Coco, while Sasha Melnychuk opted for a patchwork-style dress with a pair of well-worn Converse. And beyond the slip dress, look to Instagram, where Gogo Graham is selling some stellar designers. The designer took to the feed to model a spandex halter and bikini set that is now available on Depop. Move quickly though—the pieces sell out fast.
MusicETOnline.com

Dove and the CROWN Coalition Unveil Music Video for Nina Simone's 'Feeling Good' Paying Homage to Black Beauty

Nina Simone's iconic single, "Feeling Good,' was released in 1965, and it finally has a music video it deserves. Directed by Sara Lacombe, the song's first-ever music video is a collaboration between Dove, the CROWN Act, Verve Records, UMe and the Nina Simone Charitable Trust. According to The Root, the video aims to continue Simone's legacy and tell stories that inspire Black female empowerment and oppose societal expectations and beauty standards.
MusicMetalSucks

Willow Smith Was Bullied for Being a Black Girl Into Heavy Music

Willow Smith, daughter of famous actors Will and Jada, has been making waves in the rock world lately with an original pop-punk / hard rock song (recorded with Travis Barker) and a Mother’s Day gift for her mom that saw her reunite Wicked Wisdom, Jada’s mid-’00s metal band, with Willow as frontwoman. Both were received quite well by the rock world at large, but it wasn’t always so easy for Willow: in a new interview, she reveals that she was bullied as a young girl for being Black and into rock music.
Theater & DanceBillboard

Billie Eilish & Her Girl Squad Host PJ Dance Party In 'Lost Cause' Video

Billie Eilish creates the best antidote for getting over a guy in her new single and music video for "Lost Cause," which she unveiled on Wednesday (June 2). The sultry kiss-off track lets Eilish's former love interest know she sees right through him and notices he's nothing but (as the title of the song goes) a lost cause. So to stick to the "sisters before misters" motto, she enlists her own girl squad for a fabulous day party, featuring interpretive dancing (and twerking) around a mansion in their Skims, as founder Kim Kardashian pointed out on her Instagram Story, spraying each other with silly string, snacking on goodies and playing video games.
Musicthenocturnaltimes.com

Watch Nathan Day’s Brand-New Music Video for “Friends”

Out today, Nathan Day is releasing his brand-new music video for “Friends” which he directed himself. Continuing to build his vibrant and artistic world, this song and video go hand-in-hand to represent a one-of-a-kind story together. In this video, viewers are introduced to the Rabbit who may look familiar to...
Beauty & FashionThe Independent

Lorde is back – these are her best music video fashion moments

After four years of no new music, Lorde is back with new single, Solar Power. It’s an ode to summer, and a taster of the 24-year-old’s long-awaited third album – described as “a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors”, in a newsletter to fans.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

Brandy Flaunts Her Curves in a Red Givenchy Bodysuit and Pants in Photo

Renowned R&B singer and actress Brandy stunned in a red Givenchy bodysuit that highlighted her enviable curves. See her jaw-dropping snaps on Instagram. Besides her exceptional talent as a performer, "Angel in Disguise" hitmaker Brandy is widely admired for her one-of-a-kind beauty and fit physique. She recently set Instagram on fire with her stylish looks.
Musictheclevelandamerican.com

Models with friends, Daniel Chavez presents a short music video

Beautiful Chile model Daniella Chavez She was commissioned to gather some of her friends and proposed to record a music video in which they would all appear in front of the camera with their best clothes and modeling. That’s right, this is a short video in which you can see...
MusicWHAS 11

Karol G Rocks Stunning Sheer Gown and Bright Blue Hair at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Karol G sure looked like a winner at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday!. The 30-year-old Colombian singer stunned on the red carpet at the music awards show, rocking a sparkling, sheer Celia Kritharioti gown with a halter top and belly cutout. She completed the show-stopping look with bright blue hair, Anabela Chan diamonds, Le Silla shoes, and her very first Billboard Music Award!
Beauty & FashionTalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Jayda Cheaves At Pee’s Birthday Celebration

Pretty Girl and Socialite Jayda Cheaves made a grand appearance at Pee’s Birthday Celebration that took place a few days ago! She was the talk of the town and I think she was the best-dressed in the building that took place at the fabulous Fox Theatre! Yes from the laid baby edges, the high ponytail, exquisite makeup job and that gold embellished peek-a-boo cut out dress, yes she ate that look up!
Tampa, FLnextmosh.com

The Absence premiere “Black Providence” music video

Tampa, Florida melodic death metallers The Absence (Inhuman Condition, Soulfly, Venom Inc.) have revealed a music video for their new track “Black Providence,” which you can check out below. The song appears on the band’s upcoming ‘Coffinized’ album on M-Theory Audio (out June 25th – pre-order + get the CD and limited-edition vinyl variants here).