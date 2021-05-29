The Standout Black Girl-Friendly Lipstick Spotted On Justine Skye In Her Latest Music Video
We have YSL Beauty to thank for the Lipstick Balm spotted in 'Twisted Fantasy.'. Justine Skye’s latest music video, Twisted Fantasy, featuring Rema, was just released, and it’s a visual masterpiece everyone needs to witness. The captivating production described by Skye as “a journey to a different dimension where thoughts and visions meet in a dream within a dream,” features the artist strutting her stuff through a scad of dreamy and tranquil spaces—all while looking absolutely stunning, of course. When it came to Skye’s makeup, however, it wasn’t all about the high-glam as one would expect, with the star instead opting for an easy glow, subtle eye, and a glossy lip complements of YSL Beauty.www.essence.com