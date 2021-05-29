The Standout Black Girl-Friendly Lipstick Spotted On Justine Skye In Her Latest Music Video

Billie Eilish creates the best antidote for getting over a guy in her new single and music video for "Lost Cause," which she unveiled on Wednesday (June 2). The sultry kiss-off track lets Eilish's former love interest know she sees right through him and notices he's nothing but (as the title of the song goes) a lost cause. So to stick to the "sisters before misters" motto, she enlists her own girl squad for a fabulous day party, featuring interpretive dancing (and twerking) around a mansion in their Skims, as founder Kim Kardashian pointed out on her Instagram Story, spraying each other with silly string, snacking on goodies and playing video games.