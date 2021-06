BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Turkey came to the European Championship with a young team and an eye on the future. Turkey coach Şenol Güneş says he still believes the team has real potential despite losing all three of its Group A games. Players like Merih Demiral, Çağlar Söyüncü and Cengiz Ünder are all 25 or under and could be back at tournaments for Turkey in the future. Güneş deflected a question about whether he’ll resign or stick around with his young team. He says three losses haven't shaken his belief they'll do well in the future.