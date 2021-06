For better or worse, the OnePlus 9 has been available for a few months at this point. But this is the company’s latest entry-level flagship to hit the market, and if you want to keep your investment protected, you’ll definitely want to make sure you grab a case. With the addition of wireless charging, this means that OnePlus uses glass on the back, which we all know is pretty prone to scratches. If you want to avoid mucking up your fancy new phone, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite cases.