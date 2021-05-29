Crain's Saturday Extra: Missing Eddie Money, coming soon: less elbow room, and a message in a bottle
Well! We made it to Memorial Day weekend. Good work, everyone. In the before-times, we'd be celebrating with some familiar summer milestones: Memorial Day parades (Eastpointe is still having one), Movement (this year you can attend "micro Movement" events at venues throughout the city), Eddie Money at DTE Energy Music Theatre. (Mr. Money sadly passed away in 2019, and DTE's season opener has been postponed until July, when Chicago is scheduled to take the stage. Fun fact: This season marks 20 years since DTE Energy Co. bought the naming rights to the amphitheater formerly known as Pine Knob in a 10 year, $10 million deal.)www.crainsdetroit.com