Crain's Saturday Extra: Missing Eddie Money, coming soon: less elbow room, and a message in a bottle

By Amy Elliott Bragg
Crain's Detroit Business
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell! We made it to Memorial Day weekend. Good work, everyone. In the before-times, we'd be celebrating with some familiar summer milestones: Memorial Day parades (Eastpointe is still having one), Movement (this year you can attend "micro Movement" events at venues throughout the city), Eddie Money at DTE Energy Music Theatre. (Mr. Money sadly passed away in 2019, and DTE's season opener has been postponed until July, when Chicago is scheduled to take the stage. Fun fact: This season marks 20 years since DTE Energy Co. bought the naming rights to the amphitheater formerly known as Pine Knob in a 10 year, $10 million deal.)

www.crainsdetroit.com
Found: A Landlocked Message in a Bottle in a Detroit Train Station

Many bottled messages start and end their lives on boats or shores—someone releases the stoppered dispatch into the water, and it drifts until it breaks or sinks or a lucky someone scoops it up. That’s how a sealed invitation to participate in a decades-old citizen science project swam around the Gulf of Mexico before washing up on Texas’s South Padre Island, and an amiable note sailed all the way from Bonn, Germany, to Auckland, New Zealand, after around seven years in transit. But in Detroit, one bottled message apparently never left land: Construction crews recently recovered it from a wall of Michigan Central Station.