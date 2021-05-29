Head-on collision kills 68-year-old Ronald Cook and causes injuries to multiple people on Avenue 42 (Indio, CA)

On Thursday, 68-year-old Ronald Cook, wrong-way male driver, lost his life and multiple people received injuries after a head-on crash on Avenue 42.

The fatal incident happened after 7 a.m. west of Jackson Street, in which three vehicles were involved. The driver was traveling against traffic in the eastbound lanes when his car collided with a pickup truck head-on, causing the truck to propel backward into a car behind it.

Officers declared the 68-year-old man dead at an area hospital. The rescuers also rushed his female passenger to a hospital in serious condition while paramedics treated several patients at the crash scene because of their minor injuries.

The crash remains under review.

May 29, 2021