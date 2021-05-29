Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

12 Emotionally Moving Books Written By Asian American Authors Worth The Read

By WomanlyLive_Team
Posted by 
Womanly Live
Womanly Live
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we continue to deep dive into the Asian American and Pacific Islander experience this May, there is no better place to humanize and understand each other than through books. Books can quickly transport us to the author’s works for newer perspectives of the world around us. Therefore, if you...

womanlylive.com
Womanly Live

Womanly Live

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Womanly Live is the ultimate online resource for the creative, career-driven woman, a media company focused on making positivity louder. At Womanly Live, we’re dedicated to finding ways to make your life more inventive, beautiful and manageable.

 https://womanlylive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samira Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese American#Asian Pacific#Reading And Writing#Romance#American Family#Family Experiences#The Asian American#South Vietnamese#North Vietnamese#Korean#The Tenth Muse#Anti Asian#The Telegraph Club#A Chinese American#Asian American Authors#Asian American Literature#Books#Cinematic Writing#Immigrant Experiences#Depictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Human Trafficking
Related
Minoritiesphennd.org

Asian Pacific American Month: A Reading List

Our Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Reading list brings you a list of books that expand upon and amplify Asian Pacific American stories, histories, and authors. Reflecting upon how the recent acts of anti-Asian violence and racism have roots in the history of American racism and exclusion at large, we selected a range of books that acknowledge how these histories connect to our present.
Books & Literaturetheyoungfolks.com

Our Favorite AAPI Authors Recommend 12 Must-Read Books

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t continue to celebrate, read and boost AAPI voices. We asked some of our favorite AAPI authors about what books they would recommend for AAPI month and all year round. The resulting list overflows with heartwarming, fun, and diverse stories that showcase a wide range of cultures and experiences. These books will encourage you to go place a hold at your local library or order from your local bookstore! Happy reading!
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Mental_Floss

11 Books by Caribbean Authors to Read This Month

June is National Caribbean-American Heritage Month in the United States, which is a time to commemorate the impact that those of Caribbean descent have had on the country. This community's influence can be felt in every field, including literature, and if you're looking to diversify your reading list this summer, we've got a selection of 11 titles by Caribbean authors that you can pick up today.
Books & LiteratureWomen's eNews

South Asian Authors: Opening Minds Beyond the Page

For far too long, a narrow representation of South Asian people has warped society but, fortunately, South Asian authors are now filling the cultural gap by crafting true, representative characters into their novels. One example is Ravi, from the children’s show Jessie, which confines the Indian-American character to a box...
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Virtual author readings for June 6-12

Andrew H. Knoll (”A Brief History of Earth: Four Billion Years in Eight Chapters”) is in conversation with Peter Girguis at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Moya Bailey (”Misogynoir Transformed: Black Women’s Digital Resistance”) is in conversation with Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (”A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Lauren Sandler (”This Is All I Got: A New Mother’s Search For Home”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff (”My Salinger Year”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Stephanie Marie Seferian (”Sustainable Minimalism”) in conversation with Michelle Kenney at 7 p.m. at the Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
Books & LiteratureBusiness Insider

The 29 best feminist books and novels to read in 2021

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Diverse feminist literature is critical to the progression of intersectional feminism. I talked to two women's and gender studies professors to get some feminist book recommendations. The list includes books by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Roxane Gay, Margaret...
Books & Literaturefauquierlibrary.org

What to Read This Summer: Books By or About African Americans

The kids are registered for the 2021 summer reading program and have picked up their first game card. It’s time to start reading!. Look to your Fauquier Public Library librarians for suggestions about books to read this summer. Each week of the program they will recommend 10 books. As an added bonus, each list will correspond with an activity on that week’s game card!
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Author offers timeline of American cuisine in new book

For really authentic American food, you may want to try your nearest pizzeria, Chinese restaurant or Mexican eatery. So says author David Page in his new book, “Food Americana: The Remarkable People and Incredible Stories Behind America’s Favorite Dishes,” released in April from Mango Publishing. Within its 214 pages, tastefully...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Check out 6 new crime and mystery books, including 3 written by Seattle-area authors

Variety is the spice of life, they say, so you might want to check out these very different new crime novels. “Dead of Winter” by Stephen Mack Jones (Soho, $27.95). “Blaxican” ex-cop August Snow, rich after winning a wrongful-dismissal lawsuit, loves Mexicantown, his down-market, diverse Detroit neighborhood, and he’ll do anything to protect it from bland development. When a dying entrepreneur, Ronaldo Ochoa, asks him to buy his small business to save it from a sketchy developer, Snow declines — but he’s compelled to get involved after Ochoa is killed and his daughter, Snow’s high school crush, begs the ex-cop for help.
Books & Literatureblackthen.com

5 Must Reads by African Authors

Looking for some good books to put on your book list this summer? African and African American authors are not often in the spotlight and given recognition for their contributions in literature. If you’re looking for some good books to put on your summer reading list, try some of these- all by African authors.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

11 best children’s books by authors that parents already love

From John Grisham to Jenny Colgan, it’s surprising how many successful adult authors have also written children’s books during their careers.Some, like Shopaholic creator Sophie Kinsella, produce children’s books in a totally different genre (Kinsella’s Mummy Fairy and Me series is about a mum who turns into a fairy) while others, like Adam Kay, the author of the mega-selling This is Going to Hurt, stick to subjects they know inside out. In some cases, authors choose to revise their adult books for a younger audience. Michelle Obama recently adapted her bestselling memoir, Becoming, for youngsters aged nine and over while a...
Books & LiteratureA.V. Club

5 new books to read in June

Every month, a deluge of new books comes flooding out from big publishers, indie houses, and self-publishing platforms. So every month, The A.V. Club narrows down the endless options to five of the books we’re most excited about. The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris (June 1, Atria) What...
Books & Literaturethermtide.com

Best books to read this summer 2021

Before COVID, my taste in books was very selective. I had a certain group of books that I would re-read over and over again. But after two weeks of quarantine, I decided it was time to step out of my safe bubble of historical fiction and murder mysteries. Since that decision, I have read every kind of book you can imagine, from the autobiography of the inventor of the Rubik’s cube to J.D. Salinger’s philosophical tales of the Glass children—and I don’t regret it.
Books & Literaturebigskyjournal.com

Books: Reading the West

Malcolm Brooks hits brave new heights with Cloudmaker (Grove Press, $27), which soars into that rarified space where a deeply thoughtful and sweeping novel is also an edge-of-your-seat page-turner. This taut story takes place in eastern Montana during the Depression. Set at the dawn of the age of flight, it takes its impetus from the true adventures of David Comstock, a Montana teenager who built and flew his own airplane at the same time Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart were making history with theirs.
MinoritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

What Is Asian American Music, Really?

The weekend that six Asian women were murdered in Atlanta, Georgia, I gathered with hundreds of strangers at a rally in Chinatown, weeping silently as two dogs with “Stop Hating” signs around their necks cluelessly wagged their tails next to me. I’d been to plenty of similar events, but none that felt this viscerally personal, and I was embarrassed to be standing there, glasses blurring, in such open need of solace. I wondered what it would have been like, over 50 years ago, to see the concept of “Asian America” as the flutter of something exciting and new. Roused by the rebellions of the sixties—the Civil Rights Movement, Black Power, anti-Vietnam protests—some people of Asian descent made the conscious decision to free themselves of the marker “Oriental” and embrace a prouder, more unified political identity. “Asian American” broadcast not just what they were, but what they stood for. Following the lead of the Black Arts Movement, Asian American activists expanded their energy into artistic avenues, establishing their own cultural institutions and aesthetic priorities. They wrote poems, staged plays, choreographed dances—and, of course, they made music.
Los Angeles, CAlapl.org

Children's Book Authors at the Library

Here at the Los Angeles Public Library, our staff members don't just work with books—they write them, too! I had the honor of interviewing these three wonderful authors at our library who write books for children. Susan Lendroth is a public relations specialist and writes acclaimed picture books, the latest of which is Here We Go Digging for Dinosaur Bones, illustrated by Bob Kolar. Christina Rice is a senior librarian and oversees the photo collection at the Central Library. Her many written works include numerous issues of everyone's favorite magical ponies, the My Little Pony graphic novel series. Emily Rose Oachs is part of our youth services team, which oversees the work of youth librarians throughout the entire library system. She is a prolific author of over 90 non-fiction children's books ranging in a variety of subjects from UFOs to the Donner Party. These three authors have very different perspectives on book publishing and writing, and I hope you'll enjoy their varied insights as much as I did.
Books & Literaturekindlenationdaily.com

Unrivaled storytelling. Unforgettable characters. Rich historical detail. These are the hallmarks of Diana Gabaldon’s work. Outlander: A Novel by Diana Gabaldon. Savor the books behind the Starz Original Series!

#1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • NOW A STARZ ORIGINAL SERIES. Unrivaled storytelling. Unforgettable characters. Rich historical detail. These are the hallmarks of Diana Gabaldon’s work. Her New York Times bestselling Outlander novels have earned the praise of critics and captured the hearts of millions of fans. Here is the story that started it all, introducing two remarkable characters, Claire Beauchamp Randall and Jamie Fraser, in a spellbinding novel of passion and history that combines exhilarating adventure with a love story for the ages.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Jews in Space: On the Unsung History of Jewish Writers and the Birth of Science Fiction

Mel Brooks promised us something we never really saw. And there was never a History of the World: Part II. Mel Brooks has a lot to answer for. Many years ago in my teens, wanting to write about Israeli science fiction, I contacted the eminent translator and editor Emanuel Lotem. The first thing he said to me was to forget it: “There is no such thing as Israeli science fiction.”