Here is a short but fun story for all of you sports fans. And why not spin you a bit of a history lesson as well. The Summer of 1954 brought some new coaches to the Spartan football program at HillHi. Norm Martinson was coming in as Head Coach for the Spartans at HillHigh and had a staff of talented young men with him. Even moreover he had some talent in his Coaching Staff. Among them was a 1st year Coach by the name of Ad Rutschman. At that time everyone knew Ad as he had been a hometown hero and 3 sport superstar for the Spartans.