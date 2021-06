With help from Hilton hotels, we planned a 3-day road trip down the California Coast. Follow along as we stop in San Francisco, Marina del Rey, and Carlsbad. The last year (and some change) has meant more time spent in the house than ever before, and in all of my twenty-four years I don’t think I’ve ever gone so long without enjoying the sweet sweet comfort of a hotel bed—it’s all about the pillows and tightly tucked sheets for me. With the help of Hilton conveniently spread out across California, I was fully vaxxed and ready to get back to the joys of traveling. Through their extensive Hilton CleanStay program the hotels have amped up their standards to help ensure guests getting back out there for the first time (like me!) are comfortable.