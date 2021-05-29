Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, MN

How to grow mouthwatering strawberries

By Don Kinzler
Bemidji Pioneer
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI enjoy browsing the produce departments of grocery stores, especially when vegetables and fruits aren’t ready yet in our own backyard gardens. But I must admit I’m disappointed in the quality of store-bought tomatoes and strawberries. The tomatoes taste bland and the strawberries aren’t the same as homegrown. Strawberries grown...

www.bemidjipioneer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berries#Flowers And Plants#Garden Plants#Organic Production#Earliglow Jewell#Tristar#Albion#Strawberry Varieties#Vegetables#Sweet Flavor#Taste#Potted Strawberry Plants#Fruit Production#Day Neutral Varieties#Organic Material#Harvest Season#Traditional Berry Patches#Buying Plants#Foliage#Shrubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Attract Bluebirds: Tips and FAQs

It’s easy to see why eastern, western and mountain bluebirds are among the most beloved backyard visitors. With their gorgeous colors, musical voices and gentle habits, who wouldn’t want to welcome these beauties into the backyard? Attracting bluebirds can take some time and patience. But once you’ve won them over, they’ll bring their special bluebird pizzazz to any yard or garden. Follow these tips and get expert answers to common questions about how to attract bluebirds. Also, check out how to attract cardinals.
AgricultureDenver Post

Gardeners, sow your seeds — but be prepared for unpredictable weather

Typically, Colorado gardeners wait until after Mother’s Day and the projected last frost to plant. Now it’s time to sow some seeds. But with the wet and chilly May we’ve had so far, it’s best to keep an eye on the weather and be ready to cover tender seedlings. If it’s not raining, use an old blanket or plastic, as long as it does not touch the plants.
Anoka County, MNhometownsource.com

Garden Views: Attracting hummingbirds to your garden

Why would you want to attract hummingbirds to your garden? There are several great reasons, and the best part is you don’t even need a feeder. Here are some of the perks of having hummingbird visitors, as well as some simple tips for inviting them to your garden party. Hummingbirds...
GardeningWarren Tribune Chronicle

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
Elizabethtown, NYPress-Republican

AdkAction selects 11 sites for Pollinator Project

KEESEVILLE – This summer, AdkAction's Mobile Pollinator Garden Trailer AKA “Pollinator-Mobile” will bushwhack the Adirondacks, planting community pollinator gardens and leaving blooms, bees, and butterflies in its wake. “We are going to take our mobile pollinator garden trailer out throughout the communities to plant the gardens,” Brittany Christenson, executive director,...
Animalstimes-gazette.com

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
GardeningHGTV

Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.
Gardeningbookriot.com

The Books That Are Shaping My Garden

It is both a joke and true that my partner and I bought a garden with a house attached; while we love the house itself, which is a late 1800s row-home complete with transoms and original wood flooring, the garden was straight out of my dreams. When we first saw it, a squash vine had taken over half the back patio, climbing its trellis as well as spilling out onto the nearby table and chairs. There were four raised beds bursting with produce — tomatoes, peppers, herbs — on two terraced levels planted with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers. The care that had gone into it was obvious, and the successes of that care were breathtaking. As soon as we closed and got the keys, I started visiting the house each week (since we wouldn’t move in fully for about a month) to water, to weed, and to gather the bounty that continued to appear. Once we fully moved in, I felt fully the shock of having inherited care of this garden: what if I messed it up? What if I killed everything in it due to my inexperience? Nature laughed at me; we moved in on Indigenous People’s Day in October 2020, and Winter came soon enough to do just that. As everything went into hibernation, I sat down to put some of my own care and thought into what it might look like come Spring. And while it’s true that actual gardening books are having an impact, there are other, less obvious, books that are shaping my garden.
Agriculturefox4kc.com

How to grow tomatoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Budding gardeners looking to grow their own vegetables often opt for tomatoes as their first experience growing produce. Because they grow quickly, you can grow tomatoes from seed to harvest in less than three months. What’s more, homegrown tomatoes are usually tastier than the watery tomatoes found in your average grocery store.
Mahoning County, OHVindy.com

Summer veggies

Spring is here and summer is on the way. The weather says nay, but we say yea. The OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Mahoning County are getting ready for some of our summer events. They are ready to plant vegetables and flowers and teach others how to grow great tasting vegetables and beautiful flowers.
Gardeningpurewow.com

How to Get in on the Getaway Garden Trend (Even If You Don’t Have a Yard)

Just like sourdough-starting and tie-dying, it seemed like everyone got in on gardening at the start of the pandemic. And like those trends, people thought it would simmer down, once vaccinations rolled out and things started opening up. But the opposite has occurred. “Those early container gardens and vegetable gardens...
Union County, NCenquirerjournal.com

Flowers: From seed to bouquet

As the saying goes, "April showers bring May flowers." We here in Union County truly live by that! With our compliant climate, farmers are able to grow a tremendous variety of fresh cut flowers for our local community. Farmers work hard to grow these fresh cut stems year-round. It takes...
Erie, PAMirror

Greenhouse gardening

ERIE — Gus and Mary Picardo have been eating their own homegrown lettuce since February. By mid-March, they had tomatoes growing on more than four dozen healthy plants. Their fig trees were bearing fruit while most of the region’s figs were still buried to protect them from the cold. And their perennials and annuals grew stoutly from seed even when temperatures dropped below freezing.
GardeningAgriculture Online

Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”
Logan, UTusu.edu

Ask an Expert - Seven Tips for Container Gardens that Thrill, Fill and Spill

Container gardening has become popular as planting areas in the landscape have become smaller. Some containers are used to grow vegetables or specimen shrubs, while others display a beautiful splash of color. For thrilling container gardens, consider these tips. Containers need large enough drainage holes in the bottom to prevent...
GardeningPosted by
Simplemost

How To Grow Loofah Plants In Your Garden

With even just a small plot of land, you can grow many useful plants. Obviously, some are edible, but you can use others for health and beauty purposes. One such plant is the luffa sponge gourd, commonly called a loofah. Many people use them as bath sponges, but they start as green fruits that are actually edible. Loofah plants are Cucurbits, in the same family as squash, cucumbers and melons, that you can grow with ease, although they do require a fair amount of time on the vine if you want to use them like sponges.