The NFL wasn’t exactly a Spider-Tack hotbed, but when Boomer was discussing his sticky balls on Wednesday morning, Al Dukes’ time to shine came. “Phil Simms and I would scream about having to play with brand new footballs out of the box, and then after we were out of the league, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady lobbied for the players to manipulate the ball,” Boomer said. “That’s how we got to Deflategate, and if you watch now, you’ll notice the balls are brown; we used to play with bright orange footballs, and you’d have to try to wash orange resin off your hands after the game.”