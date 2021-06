All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you consider yourself an especially savvy shopper who loves a good sale, you know just how big of a deal Amazon Prime Day 2021 is. In fact, before the epic blowout even begins, you probably have a plan of attack ready to go so you don't miss out on any major deals. You're also the person all of your family members and friends ask for the best Amazon Prime Day deals and what's actually worth picking up. We get it: We fall into that category, too.