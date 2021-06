Despite the obvious advances in all areas of technology, we are still producing user interfaces that suck. Late last year I changed my car and took delivery of what is likely to be my last internal combustion engine car before I go electric. It’s a Swedish SUV and I have to say that I love it. It’s simply a great car. It’s got a digital dashboard, and a portrait oriented touchscreen for almost everything. Six months later, I’m still confused by it. I’m sure if I studied it, it would make more sense, but part of me feels that I shouldn’t have to study it. Well, all of me, actually.