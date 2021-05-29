Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Who among the Broncos’ rookies have the best shot at early playing time?

By Mile High Report
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got a summer between us and the NFL’s first cutdown date on August 17th, which means there’s 80 days before George Paton begins to trim the Broncos roster in preparation for the 2021 season. There’s still plenty of time for new faces and veterans alike to make an impression,...

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Shot#Rookies#American Football#Cover2broncos#Sports Info Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 trades the Denver Broncos should make before 2021 training camp

New Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has been putting in significant work in the 2021 offseason to make the Denver Broncos’ roster more competitive than it’s been in the last two seasons. Some good fortune in terms of health would be a nice change of pace for the Broncos, but Paton could also continue being aggressive and looking for ways to improve the team via trade.
NFLMile High Report

Broncos OTA Phase II to begin Monday

After a disappointing career in Denver clouded by injuries and a year deferred over COVID concerns, fans were finally ready to see what Ja’Wuan James could do. Then he tore his Achilles tendon during a workout away from team facilities. DaeSean Hamilton, a member of a crowded receiver’s room, was on the cusp of being traded right before he tore his ACL during a workout also being conducted outside the team facility. The Denver Broncos have made it clear that they will be voiding money owed on contracts where players are injured while avoiding the team’s offseason training activities.
NFLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Broncos' Kleine highest-ranking female scouting exec in NFL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have hired former Vikings scouting executive Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. That makes Kleine the highest-ranking woman in football operations at an NFL club. Additionally, she's believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting...
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Our biggest takeaways from Denver’s rookie minicamp

The guys discuss what role the Broncos’ rookies will have this year, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFLLas Cruces Sun-News

Denver Broncos make groundbreaking hire, adding Kelly Kleine to front office

The Denver Broncos on Monday announced the hiring of Kelly Kleine as the team's executive director of football operations. Kleine, who spent the past 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings, is believed to be the highest-ranking woman in scouting in the history of the league. "Kelly is a rising star...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Broncos Signing OLB Pita Taumoepenu & OT Cody Conway

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing OLB Pita Taumoepenu and OT Cody Conway. Both players tried out for Denver at rookie minicamp this past weekend. Taumoepenu, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2018.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Giants co-owner: Saquon Barkley might not be ready for Week 1

On Wednesday, the NFL released the regular-season schedule, which has the New York Giants opening the 2021 campaign against the Denver Broncos. But last week, Giants co-owner Jon Tisch talked to TMZ and indicated running back Saquon Barkley, who’s recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, might not be ready for Week 1.
NFLNational football post

Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as exec director of football ops

The Denver Broncos named Kelly Kleine as the executive director of football operations, a move that purportedly makes her the highest-ranking female in scouting in the history of the NFL. Kleine reports directly to general manager George Paton, with whom she worked for nine years in Minnesota. Kleine was with...
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLUSA Today

16 best photos from Broncos OTAs

The Denver Broncos will have 10 sessions of organized team activities this spring leading up to a mandatory minicamp in mid-June. Here’s a quick look at 16 of our favorite photos from OTAs so far.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Case Cookus an intriguing dart throw at QB

The Denver Broncos held a rookie minicamp over the weekend with some tryout players in attendance. Among the handful of tryout players was a very intriguing young quarterback prospect with a memorable name — Case Cookus. Cookus was the lone quarterback dressed for the minicamp, and he turned his tryout...
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos rookies that could make impact in year one

May 24, 2021; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. Now that free agency and the draft have come and gone, teams are well into OTA’s and we’ve already gotten a good...
NFLperuzi.xyz

Broncos cleared to play at Empower Field at full capacity

DENVER — The Broncos announced Wednesday they have been cleared to play their 10-game home schedule before capacity crowds in 2021. >The video above is from 2019 when the Broncos announced their new contract to name the stadium Empower Field at Mile High. The team had informed its season-ticket holders...
NFLArrowhead Pride

Oddsmakers say that no team will be favored to beat the Chiefs in 2021

According to at least one Las Vegas sportsbook, the Kansas City Chiefs will not face a single team that is favored to beat them this season. Current point spreads released by the Superbook at the Westgate Las Vegas show just one Chiefs matchup — the Week 2 game on the road against the Baltimore Ravens — as a pick ‘em. The Chiefs are favored to win every other game by at least three points — and as many as 10.5.
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos roster review: Rookie wide receiver DeVontres Dukes

After the 2021 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos added former USF wide receiver DeVontres Dukes to their roster as an undrafted free agent. The $1,000 signing bonus was the lowest offered out of all of the Broncos’ undrafted signees. DeVontres Dukes, WR. Height: 6-4 Weight: 216 lbs. College: University of...
NFL9News

More than 70 Broncos players show up Monday for start of Phase II offseason program

DENVER — The boycott has developed some serious cracks. At least 71 Broncos – some put the estimate at more than 75 – showed up for the first day of the NFL’s Phase II offseason program. That’s well up from 20 or so players who attended the four-week Phase I conditioning program. The Broncos have 90 players on their offseason roster.
NFLmilehighsports.com

How the Broncos can use Javonte Williams early and often in 2021

And it’s important to note the drafting of Williams was not a move for a depth piece. The former North Carolina standout arrives in Denver expected to contribute right away. The 20-year-old was a favorite of running back coach Curtis Modkins. George Paton made him a target for the Broncos on draft night.