Scientists discover new ‘chocolate frog’ in swamp

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of Australian scientists has discovered a curious “chocolate frog” tree frog in the lowland rainforests of New Guinea. Tree frogs are known for their green skin — but due to its brown coloring, researchers named it “chocolate frog” — and the name stuck. “The closest known relative of...

