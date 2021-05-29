Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Bill Maher rips celebrities considering running for office as malignant narcissists

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMdUI_0aFQHY9B00
© screenshot/ @billmaher

HBO’s Bill Maher condemned celebrities attempting to run for political office during his Friday night show, labeling actors and reality show stars like Caitlyn Jenner, Matthew McConaughey, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and others as "malignant" narcissists.

"Someone must explain why celebrities running for office is a recurring nightmare we can not seem to shake. The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner, Mathew McConaughey, Randy Quaid. They all have suggested lately that when it comes to running the country, they have what it takes. And they do: malignant narcissism," Maher said on his show, "Real Time with Bill Maher " Friday.

Johnson earlier this year hinted at a potential run for president of the United States, Jenner has announced her run to challenge California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Quaid has also mulled a gun for California governor and McConaughey has suggested he is thinking about running for governor of Texas.

Maher went on to explain that the former President Trump 's four years in office should have served as a "cautionary tale," warning celebrities to leave positions like president and governor to more qualified individuals.

"The last four years was a warning not an inspiration," Maher said. "You were supposed to see that and think 'I guess high-level government jobs should go to people who have trained for it and know what they're doing.'"

Maher also gave a breakdown of all of the reasons he believes that Jenner, McConaughey, Johnson and Quaid are not up to the responsibility that comes with holding political office.

"I'm sure Caitlyn Jenner is a nice person, but as California governor, she would be in charge of the nation's fifth-largest economy, based on her qualifications of being a background character in a reality show not about her," he said, referring to the hit reality television show "Keeping up with the Kardashians."

"Governing is a difficult nuanced job with people's livelihoods at stake," he continued. "Perhaps you've noticed that things in America are a little different these last five months. That's because there are people in charge who spent their formative years not on a sound stage but studying the stuff you need to know to be effective on the world stage."

Maher closed out by driving home his opinion that celebrities do not have the skills and qualifications to serve in goverment.

"Let me put it bluntly to you and all of these show biz candidates," he said. "You're not good enough, you're not smart enough and dog on it it completely doesn't matter that people like you. They like you now because you're an entertainer and thus largely uncontroversial. Governing is the opposite. If you think you can unite the country, you're delusional."

View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

233K+
Followers
23K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Randy Quaid
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Bill Maher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Time With Bill Maher#Hbo#Malignant Narcissism#Running#Stars#Governor Of Texas#Things#California Governor#People#Political Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public Health850wftl.com

Bill Maher tested positive for COVID-19 and cancelled show this week.

Bill Maher the funny host and comedian has cancelled his show this week due to testing positive for COVID-19. ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ is cancelled this week. According to Twitter Maher is vaccinated but tested positive during the show’s weekly PCR testing ahead of Friday night’s show taping. The...
TV ShowsPosted by
FanSided

Is Real Time with Bill Maher new tonight, June 4?

After a brief hiatus, Real Time with Bill Maher returned last week. Will tonight make it back-to-back weeks with new episodes?. Maher returned just as sharp as ever following his COVID-19 diagnosis. The Real Time host reported no symptoms and generally seemed to want to move on from the topic and get back to covering the news.
Public Healthnewsradioklbj.com

Bill Maher speaks out following Covid-19 diagnosis after being vaccinated

Bill Maher, host of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” tweeted his thanks to supporters after missing his show due to testing positive for Covid-19. “Thanks to all wishing me get well – hard to do since I feel perfectly fine, but I appreciate it!,” Maher wrote. “Most upset about ending my streak going back to 1993 of never missing a Politically Incorrect or Real Time episode. Oh well, even Cal Ripken had to sit one out at some point.” The official twitter account for Maher’s show tweeted about his test result last week, saying “Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine.” Due to Maher’s positive test result, the show’s taping scheduled for Friday was canceled and will be rescheduled, the show said; “Real Time production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines. No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Kirstie Alley claims she was ‘blackballed’ by Hollywood due to Trump support

Kirstie Alley has said that it is more acceptable to take illegal drugs and “sleep with” sex workers than be a Republican in Hollywood.The Cheers star is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, having previously voted for Barack Obama twice before the 2016 election. She faced backlash online after stating her plans to vote for Trump last year because he was “not a politician”.In a new interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox Nation on Wednesday (19 May), Alley said that she was advised in 2015 to keep her political views to herself and that she was “blackballed” by Hollywood...
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Jimmy Kimmel responds to Ted Cruz as feud reignites

Jimmy Kimmel and Senator Ted Cruz have reignited their feud. The late night TV host and the Republican from Texas are engaged in another public back-and-forth. Jimmy Kimmel Live! began the week by calling out Cruz for mocking a U.S. Army ad and negatively comparing it to Russian propaganda. Cruz suggested that the U.S. military was too “woke” and “emasculated.”
CollegesDecider

Bill Maher Says College Is A Scam Just Like Scientology

Last night on Real Time with Bill Maher, the HBO host said he felt safe to lace into pampered college students now that graduation season is over and he won’t spoil anyone’s “big day.” Maher criticized the University of Missouri for having a river grotto inspired by the Playboy Mansion and Texas Tech for having hot tubs, water slides and even a lazy river to make his point that colleges “are giant luxury daycare centers.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Caitlyn Jenner: “I Am An Inclusive Republican”

This week, Martha sits down with retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete & candidate for California Governor, Caitlyn Jenner. Caitlyn discusses how her relationship with her late father shaped her into the person she is today, expresses what she’s learned so far in her run for Governor of California, and her hopes for inclusivity in the future generations of the Republican party.
California StateHollywood Life

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Why Her Famous Kids Won’t Be Involved In Her Campaign For CA Governor

Caitlyn Jenner explained why running for California governor is her ‘deal,’ and not Kendall, Kylie or anyone else’s business, during a TV appearance on May 26. It’s no coincidence that not one of Caitlyn Jenner‘s children and step-kids have used their massive social media platforms to promote the Olympic gold medalist’s run for California governor, after launching her campaign on April 23. “I did speak with all my children and I said, ‘Hey, I don’t want one tweet, I don’t want you—this is my deal,'” Caitlyn said while appearing on CBS This Morning on May 26. This surprised one of the co-hosts, Anthony Mason, who asked, “You told them not to be involved?”
CollegesDeadline

Bill Maher Slams Higher Education As A “Grift”, Likens It To Scientology

UPDATE, with video Bill Maher took his weekly aim at coddled college students tonight, this time cherry-picking a couple campuses that have amusement park-style water slides to back up his assertion that colleges “are giant luxury daycare centers.”. On HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, the host slammed students for,...