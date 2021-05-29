Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Summer Safety: Steps You Should Take to Help Stay Out of Harm's Way

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 16 days ago
ST. LOUIS — Memorial Day is just around the corner, marking the unofficial start of summer and outdoor fun. The American Red Cross wants everyone to have a safe summer and offers tips and resources for the entire family. WATER SAFETY Before going in, on or around the water, every family member should become “water smart.” This starts with learning to be safe, making good choices, and learning to swim to at least achieve the skills of water competency. Everyone should be Continue Reading

