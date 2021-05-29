Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Trump looms large in Pennsylvania’s GOP primaries in 2022

By MARC LEVY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3De25k_0aFQHPCe00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With Pennsylvania’s wide-open races for governor and U.S. Senate taking shape, Republican candidates with strong ties to Donald Trump are running and considered strong contenders for the party’s nominations — a powerful sign of the former president’s enduring popularity within the GOP.

Within a few days of each other, Sean Parnell entered the race for U.S. Senate and Lou Barletta entered the race for governor.. Trump had urged both men to run in prior bids for public office.

Barletta explained the calculus for running under the Republican banner.

“Donald Trump is still the leader of the Republican Party and anybody who believes otherwise, they don’t know what they’re talking about, and especially in Pennsylvania,” Barletta told former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Bannon’s podcast, “War Room.”

Parnell and Barletta have ties to Trump that go deep.

Barletta was co-chair of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign in Pennsylvania and a loyal ally on Capitol Hill when he was in Congress. He was Trump’s endorsed candidate for U.S. Senate in 2018 and watched the Super Bowl that year with the then-president. He was one of Trump’s hand-picked presidential electors in Pennsylvania last year and has hired veterans of Trump’s campaign to run his own.

Parnell, a regular guest on Fox News programs, got numerous Twitter and campaign stump shoutouts from Trump to boost his unsuccessful bid for U.S. House last year and landed a coveted speaking slot at the Republican National Convention.

Parnell counts Donald Trump Jr. as a friend, and drew his praise on Twitter the day he announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate.

If Trump is toxic for Republicans , as some in the party believe, it isn’t showing, even after Trump’s long and baseless campaign to discredit his 2020 election loss as a fraud and his role in whipping up supporters before they attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a stunning attempt to overturn the presidential election.

Republican voters seem unaffected in their support for Trump-backed candidates, said Jim Lee, president of Susquehanna Polling and Research, whose polls include voter surveys and polls for Republican candidates.

But Lee also described opposition among independent voters to Trump-aligned candidates as a “brick wall with a couple layers of thickness to it.”

“What’s an asset in a primary could potentially be a liability in the fall,” Lee said.

It was no mistake, perhaps, that the first attack Parnell faced from GOP rival Jeff Bartos was to try to fray his ties to Trump.

The Bartos campaign quickly spooled out a Parnell missive on Twitter from 2016, when he criticized Trump’s refusal to release his taxes. Asked about it, Parnell said he thought Trump could “inoculate” himself from that line of attack if he had.

Parnell had campaigned for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida in the presidential primary that year, but his criticism didn’t stop when Rubio dropped out.

For instance, Parnell retweeted a headline saying Trump wouldn’t disavow support from David Duke or the KKK. Parnell commented, “I suppose I should be surprised but I’m not.” In another, he criticized Trump’s embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I’m a guy that I call it like I see it,” Parnell said in an interview about his criticism of Trump back then. “You know, I do everything I can to call balls and strikes. I stand up to my party when I think that they’re wrong. And I’m not afraid to stand up for what I believe.”

Trump’s policies, by and large, were good for the country, Parnell said, and he grew to support what Trump represented after he saw Trump’s popularity in Pennsylvania that year.

Parnell and Barletta both say they want Trump’s endorsement, but aren’t necessarily making their campaigns strictly about Trump: Their introductory campaign videos never mention him.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Doug Mastriano — who has all but declared his candidacy for governor — is dangling himself as Trump’s preferred candidate.

A Trump adviser has stressed that Trump has made no endorsement. Some Republican Party officials doubt Trump will make an endorsement in a contested primary if it isn’t clear who will ultimately win it.

No politician wants to back a loser, they say.

Still, an endorsement-free primary might be fine for Republican candidates who hope to capitalize in areas where Trump is less popular.

Take southeastern Pennsylvania, where a critical mass of Republicans voted against Trump, helping Joe Biden to victory in November.

“In southeastern Pennsylvania, Donald Trump’s endorsement would probably hurt a candidate as much as help them,” said Jackie Kulback, chair of the Cambria County GOP. “I mean, Pennsylvania is like two different worlds.”

Another headache for Republicans is getting many of Trump’s voters to vote in elections when Trump isn’t on the ballot.

That is a worry in 2022, and even party officials who support Trump acknowledge that attracting Pennsylvania’s moderate voters will be critical to general election victories.

“You can be the meanest, most hardcore, go-get-’em Make America Great Again, radical Republican, and you can win a primary,” said Dave Ball, Washington County’s GOP chair. “But you can’t win a general election because you can’t pull in the center. ... I don’t care how you cut it. You need votes.”

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/timelywriter.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

478K+
Followers
250K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump Jr.
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Sean Parnell
Person
Lou Barletta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeastern Pennsylvania#Republicans#Gop Voters#Presidential Primaries#Republican Primary Voters#Ap#U S Senate#The Republican Party#Capitol Hill#Fox News#Twitter#U S House#Kkk#Russian#Some Republican Party#Republican Voters#Republican Candidates#Trump Aligned Candidates#Radical Republican#Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Stefanik gets a Democratic challenger

Editor’s Note: Weekly Score is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Campaigns policy newsletter, Morning Score. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Biden says Republican Party is 'fractured,' thanks to Trump

President Biden said Monday that the Republican Party is now “vastly diminished in numbers,” and that the wing led by former President Donald Trump represents “a significant minority of the American people.”. At a news conference held at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Biden was asked by Washington Post reporter Anne...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Joe Biden Urged by Democrats to Be Much Tougher on Vladimir Putin Than Obama and Trump

Ahead of President Joe Biden's meeting with Vladimir Putin this week, Democratic lawmakers have urged him to be tougher on the Russian leader than his predecessors. Unlike former president Donald Trump, who showed remarkable deference to Putin during his presidency, Biden has long made clear his skeptical view of Russia's president who he said he views as "a killer."
POTUSWashington Post

Trump’s shadow still looms over cloudy skies at G-7 summit

CARBIS BAY, England — Addressing U.S. troops shortly after his arrival in England this past week, President Biden took pains to stress the importance of working with allied nations, emphasizing a partnership "grounded on democratic ideals and a shared vision of the future." He underscored his belief in the importance...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Manchin and Sinema still might get their way

President JOE BIDEN is at NATO headquarters in Brussels today explaining his decision to pull out of Afghanistan to allies who felt blindsided. The House is back in session and will soon be debating why there’s still an Iraq war resolution on the books. More on that below — and a messy side drama over Rep. ILHAN OMAR (D-Minn.) — but first some glimmers of hope for an infrastructure deal …
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

George P. Bush's 'risky' move: Challenging Texas' pro-Trump attorney general

George P. Bush isn't like other members of his family. And he has the koozie to prove it. Shortly after the land commissioner, a Republican, launched a primary challenge to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last week, his campaign distributed red can coolers emblazoned with a 2019 quote from former President Donald Trump: "This is the only Bush that likes me. This is the Bush that got it right. I like him."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Mike Lindell Claims Election Audits Will Prove Trump Won by 12 Million Votes

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims vote audits will prove former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election by 12 million votes. In reality, Trump lost the national popular vote to President Joe Biden by a little over 7 million votes, approximately 74.2 million to 81.2 million, while losing in the Electoral College by 74 certified votes. Lindell disagrees, telling Rolling Stone during his MAGA Frank Free Speech rally in Wisconsin on Saturday vote audits in all 50 states would prove otherwise and lead to Trump's reinstatement as president.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

On global stage, Biden enjoys respect Trump could only dream of

As President Biden began his first trip abroad since taking office, the Pew Research Center released a report last week documenting the "dramatic" improvements in the United States' international stature following the Democrat's inauguration. With Biden in the White House -- and with Donald Trump out of it -- global confidence in the presidency has soared; the U.S. is now more respected; and people abroad have greater confidence that the U.S. can be counted on to do the right thing.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The man who resisted Trump is worth listening to

In his testimony, Don McGahn revealed himself to be the kind of sober establishment figure many hoped would curb Trump's worst impulses, writes Michael D'Antonio. He was one official who knew how things were supposed to go and kept his head while many around him lost theirs.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Trump is doing more lying about the election than talking about any other subject

Washington (CNN) — Since his presidency ended, Donald Trump has issued more statements lying about the 2020 election than statements talking about any other subject. Banned from Twitter since early January, Trump has communicated his post-presidency musings in written statements that are emailed to journalists and posted on his website. These missives, many of which were initially featured on his now-shuttered blog, have replaced his tweets as the most comprehensive public record of his day-to-day thinking.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Message to Trump: This is why you lost the election

There is a compelling scene in the 2014 blockbuster movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” in which the Peter Quill character, played by Chris Pratt, is threatened by the Yondu character, played by Michael Rooker. Yondu looks menacingly into Quill’s eyes and declares, “When I picked you up as a kid, these boys wanted to eat you. ... I saved your life.” Quill screams back in his defense, “Oh, will you shut up about that? ... Normal people don’t even think about eating someone else, much less that person having to be grateful for it.”