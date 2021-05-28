The Girl Who Believes In Miracles

Cancel
Cast: Mira Sorvino, Austyn Johnson, Burgess Jenkins, Tommi Rose, Stephanie Cood. When Sara hears a preacher say faith can move mountains, she starts praying. Suddenly people in her town are mysteriously healed! But fame soon takes its toll - can Sara's family save her before it's too late?

