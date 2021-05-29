BCTV Daily Dispatch 29 May 2021: Prodigal Son Save, The Boys Squared

Spill on the streets of stars and ride away. Find out what you are, face to face. Once you've had enough, carry on. Don't forget to love, before… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to our daily rewind of what's been setting off your radars across the television, cable, and streaming side of the pop culture landscape over the past 24 hours. So who are the newbies this time around? A Loki trip down memory lane, Soldier Boy in comic book form in one of two The Boys entries, Quantum Leap, Neil Gaiman's The Sandman thoughts, and Dave Bautista (and the "Save Prodigal Son" movement is still going strong). We've also hand-picked a selection of articles that are more than worth your time that you might've missed the first time around. Finally, we jump into our TARDIS for a trip through TV history (a brief one, this time) and then wrap things up with today's "Random Thought" and a look at "Dirty Disney."