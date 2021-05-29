Cancel
BCTV Daily Dispatch 29 May 2021: Prodigal Son Save, The Boys Squared

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpill on the streets of stars and ride away. Find out what you are, face to face. Once you've had enough, carry on. Don't forget to love, before… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to our daily rewind of what's been setting off your radars across the television, cable, and streaming side of the pop culture landscape over the past 24 hours. So who are the newbies this time around? A Loki trip down memory lane, Soldier Boy in comic book form in one of two The Boys entries, Quantum Leap, Neil Gaiman's The Sandman thoughts, and Dave Bautista (and the "Save Prodigal Son" movement is still going strong). We've also hand-picked a selection of articles that are more than worth your time that you might've missed the first time around. Finally, we jump into our TARDIS for a trip through TV history (a brief one, this time) and then wrap things up with today's "Random Thought" and a look at "Dirty Disney."

bleedingcool.com
BCTV Daily Dispatch 10 June 2021: Always Sunny, Night Court & More

We're not here for your entertainment. You don't really want to mess with us tonight. Just stop and take a second. We were fine before you walked into our life. Cause you know it's over before it began. Keep your drink, just give us the money It's just you and your… BCTV Daily Dispatch… tonight! With much love and respect to P!nk, we're back with another round of the best and brightest across the television landscape over the past twenty-four hours. Today brings some welcome new additions, including a Power promise, a Dexter tease, Mando not filming Season 3 yet, Bob's Burgers releases more music, Another Life offers a preview, Titans star Joshua Orpin shows off his "Superbod," Night Court books another pilot cast member, Fear the Walking Dead goes out strong, The Boys star Jensen Ackles gets an Arrowverse seal of approval- and while it didn't make the list yet, Always Sunny is breaking ground on Season 15.
BCTV Daily Dispatch 11 June 2021: Evil, Sam & Twitch, MOTU & Sinner

I promise not to try not to f**k with your mind. I promise not to mind if you go your way and I go mine. I promise not to lie if I'm looking you straight in the eye. I promise not to try not to let you down so… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love and respect to Eve 6, we're back with another round of the best and brightest across the television landscape over the past twenty-four hours. Newbies to our list today include new cast members for The Sinner Season 4, a personal message to Fear the Walking Dead and AMC, a new The Walking Dead series of specials, Masters of the Universe: Revelation releases teaser, and Sam & Twitch are TV-bound.
BCTV Daily Dispatch 12 June 2021: Rick and Morty Global Domination

Step aside because this anger's gonna ignite. On the subway gonna rock your world tonight. In this house will be shadows in the spotlight- and this time we're gonna rock your… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love and respect to Shanks Mansell, we're back with another round of the best and brightest across the television landscape over the past twenty-four hours. This time around, our newbies include John Finnemore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine wraps, RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness preview, and Rick and Morty rules the globe- so go Rick yourself!
Prodigal Son Alum Aurora Perrineau Joins HBO's Westworld for Season 4

Aurora Perrineau is trading serial killers for killer robots: The Prodigal Son star is set to join HBO’s Westworld for its upcoming fourth season, our sister site Deadline reports. Though the network is remaining mum on character details, Perrineau is locked in for a significant recurring role and is expected...
Prodigal Son Season 3: Fans campaigning hard to save serial killer thriller

As another television season comes to an end we’re hit with yet another wave of genre shows being the first to get axed on networks like CBS, NBC and Fox. From NBC’s twisty thriller Manifest and musical Comedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist to CBS’ Silence of the Lambs sequel series Clarice, networks just aren’t willing to give shows that aren’t basic procedurals a real chance. But no show has a more dedicated fanbase than Prodigal Son, as thousands of fans are still campaigning daily for Prodigal Son Season 3.
BCTV Daily Dispatch 15 June 2021: Batman Goes Down & Ackles Suits Up

It's for every one of us. Stands for every one of us. It'll save with a mighty hand… every man, every woman, every child with a mighty flash…the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect for the greatness of Queen, we're back with another round of the best and brightest across the television landscape over the past twenty-four hours. Today's newbies include Emilia Clark's new Game of Thrones coffee cup culprit, Hell's Kitchen serves raw chicken, Batman only does things above the waist (meaning Batman is a greedy lover?), Motherland: Fort Salem previews a deadly alliance, and The Boys star Jensen Ackles wants a Soldier Boy/Shazam/Hawkman team-up- on a driving range?
Any chance ‘Prodigal Son’ or ‘Rebel’ will be saved?

Question: Fox has canceled another great show, Prodigal Son. I can’t tell you how much I have enjoyed this one. I read that maybe HBO Max would save this gem? —Justin. Matt Roush: Apparently not, given recent reports that HBO Max has already passed on it. (This would have made sense for purposes of corporate synergy, as the show is produced by Warner Bros. and HBO Max, which streams the first season, is WarnerMedia’s in-house streamer.) Hulu, which currently streams the just-concluded second season, may be another option. But we’ll have to wait and see if a deal can be made.
Westworld's Prodigal Son in The Daily LITG, 13th June 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Westworld season 4 spoilers: Prodigal Son actress joins in big role

There aren’t many concrete details out there about Westworld season 4, but we can at least give you today some casting news!. According to a new report from Deadline, Prodigal Son actress Aurora Perrineau has signed up for an important recurring role in the HBO sci-fi drama. To the surprise of no one, the network isn’t commenting much on her character, but the site does note that she will appear in at least five episodes. Westworld is an ambitious show with a lot of effects and filming challenges; with that, we imagine that we are still months away from its return.
BCTV Daily Dispatch 16 June 2021: Bat/Cat, Stargirl, AHStories & More

Too alarmin' now to talk about. Take your pictures down and shake it out. Truth or consequence, say it aloud. Use that evidence, race it around. There goes my hero… watch him as he goes. There goes my hero… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect for the greatness that is the Foo Fighters, we're back with another round of the best and brightest across the television landscape over the past twenty-four hours. Newbies for this go-around include WWE Raw recap, Kevin Can F**K Himself review, The Flash preview, and a Big Mouth spinoff with Nick Kroll, and Renee Paquette's "virgin birth" is celebrated (and while not yet making the cut, The CW's Stargirl gets the Eclipso ball rolling).
'Prodigal Son' Canceled, But Legions of Fans Petition to Save the Show

After Fox announced in May that it would not be moving forward with a third season of Prodigal Son, fans are rallying their support around the show in an effort to save it. Following a criminal psychologist who helps the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, the drama series earned a loyal fanbase throughout its first two seasons, and fans are now proving that they are unwilling to let the show die without a fight.
BCTV Daily Dispatch 14 June 2021: Slip 'N Slide SOL & GOT Coffee Cup

Don't cut out my paper heart, I ain't dyin' anyway. Take a look at eye-full towers, never trust them dirty liars. Sippin' lemon yellow booze, 'ole' Leadbelly sings the blues. All dressed up on weddin' day, keep on trippin'…the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect for the greatness of Stone Temple Pilots, we're back with another round of the best and brightest across the television landscape over the past twenty-four hours. The newbies for today's list include Emilia Clarke keeping the Game of Thrones coffee cup conspiracy alive, Blackfire's fighting style, and NBC's Ultimate Slip 'N Slide finds itself in a pretty s****y situation.
Manifest abruptly canceled by NBC, but Netflix may save it

Manifest, a hit NBC thriller about a plane that disappears for five-and-a-half years before suddenly reappearing, was abruptly canceled by NBC this week. The news that the network would end the show with its third season prompted an outcry from fans who have turned to Netflix as a potential savior. The timing is beneficial as Manifest recently arrived on Netflix, rapidly climbing its popularity charts.
Prodigal Son Season 3 Release Date | Fans pushed to renewal

The Prodigal Son series was canceled after two seasons. The fans who were eagerly waiting for its renewal have created a campaign to save the series. Get the complete details right here!. Prodigal Son Season 3. Prodigal series, a procedural drama series that follows Malcolm Bright who works for the...
Key Art And Trailer For Disney+ New Series TURNER & HOOCH Starring Josh Peck

Disney+ has revealed these official trailer and key art for “Turner & Hooch,” the original series premiering Wednesday, July 21. When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. “Turner & Hooch” stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.
Supernatural Spinoff The Winchesters: Eric Kripke, Jensen Ackles Post

Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood broke the news that The CW, Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, his wife & recurring series guest star Danneel Ackles, and former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson were developing the prequel series The Winchesters. Focusing on Sam and Dean's parents with Ackles returning to his role as Dean Winchester to narrate, The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world. Now, Supernatural creator Eric Kripke (The Boys) is checking in to offer his blessing- while Ackles checks in with a promise.