"The Endless Trap of American Parole: How can anyone rebuild their lives when they keep getting sent back to jail for the pettiest of reasons?" – The Washington Post Magazine

 26 days ago

Cover picture for the article“In 2018, 1 out of every 58 American adults — roughly 4.4 million people — was under community supervision, the catchall term for probation and parole. The average supervisee must follow 17 standard conditions. If they break any of these, they could be reincarcerated.”. When William Palmer was 17, he...

Berkeley, CABerkeleyan Online

Empathic Parole Officers Can Help People Stay Out of Jail

Heavy caseloads, job stress, and biases can strain relations between parole and probation officers and their clients, upping offenders’ likelihood of landing back behind bars. On a more hopeful note, a new UC Berkeley study suggests that nonjudgmental empathy training helps court-appointed supervision officers feel more emotionally connected to their...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

Mom of terminally ill child responds to abusive note she received for parking in disabled spot

The mom of a terminally ill child was furious after she found a hateful note on the windshield of her car, accusing her of stealing the parking spot reserved for disabled people at a hospital. Emma Doherty's child, Bobby has gone through countless operations and spent half his life in intensive care. She elaborated on her child's condition on Facebook and replied to the nasty message, reminding people that all disabilities are not visible. Doherty asked people not to write passive-aggressive hateful messages or judge people before actually knowing what they are going through. She found the hateful message on her car when they visited the Alder Hey Children’s hospital in Liverpool, England, reported The Huffington Post.
Washington, DCWJLA

When trauma leads to silence: how to get your voice back after losing it

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — As the world emerges from the pandemic, the pain of the last 15 months has left an indelible scar on everyone’s heart and mind. For many, it’s a period that will take a long time to process -- and one that they aren’t even able to discuss. Motivational speaker and author Diana Patton offered steps to help get your voice back after losing it.
KidsPosted by
30Seconds

Post-Pandemic Summer: How to Navigate Getting Back Out in Public With Your Kids

Being a parent is simply sometimes downright difficult. If you are reading this, you have rather amazingly survived: COVID, employment or lack thereof, having to work from home, schooling your children, and now (finally) summer is here! You want your kids to go to camp, play with their friends, get back to normal and get a life back for yourself! You need to congratulate yourself that you have survived this unbelievable journey!
Public Safetyyorkmix.com

Police officer admits raping and killing Sarah Everard

A police officer has accepted responsibility for killing York woman Sarah Everard, a court heard this morning (Tuesday). Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old Bailey, when he pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard. The court heard Couzens accepted responsibility for the killing of Ms...
PetsWTKR

Reasons to keep your cat indoors on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It can be tempting to let your cat outside so they can explore, but there are a lot of reasons to keep your feline friends inside. Here to explain why the great "indoors" is safer and healthier for your pet is Mandi Kowaleski with the Virginia Beach SPCA.
Law EnforcementPosted by
News Talk 1490

Ahead Of Derek Chauvin’s Sentencing, Prison Experts Predict Ex-Cop Will Be Killed Behind Bars

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Derek Chauvin on Friday will learn how long a judge sentences him to prison, but corrections experts say the real moment of truth for the ex-cop convicted of murdering George Floyd by brutally kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes will likely come behind bars when his fellow inmates “kill him.”
SocietyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘Come On People!’ 9-Year-Old Girl Confronts School Board Over BLM Posters

A 9-year-old girl was seen on video criticizing her school board for putting Black Lives Matter posters around her school, despite a ban on political posters. The student, who said her name was Novalee, spoke at a Lakeville Area School Board meeting in Minnesota on June 8 where she said she saw signs about Black Lives Matter and poet Amanda Gorman on her teacher’s wall at Lakeview Elementary School. Novalee said these posters go against what the board said prior about having no politics in school.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

'Dead on Vacation': Phone of NYC model found dead in Jamaica calls relatives, hangs up

In 2017, an aspiring actress and model from Queens who was visiting the island of Jamaica was found dead with a slit throat on a rural road not far from a popular resort town. Desiree Gibbon's family at the time revealed that her body was found on the side of a road in Anchovy, and was reportedly caked in blood when it was located in the bushes off a main local road. Police said her throat had been slit in an apparent fight with her attacker. The motive was never revealed, but a harrowing new development in the story could help link authorities with the person responsible.