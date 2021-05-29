Gian Marco spoke of Lucero’s harsh criticism of “If You Were With Me” | Megares | Offers

Tim “Ripper” Owens feels it’s lucky for him that K.K. Downing not allowed back in Judas Priest. On why Downing was not allowed back in Judas Priest after leaving the band back in 2011, Owens indicated (as provided by the Tulsa Music Stream with slight edits): “I would think that like him and Richie [Faulkner], you know together, would be just a phenomenal line-up on the start right away. When you know that happened and Glenn [Tipton] got sick, I agree I thought KK and Richie would be fantastic together. It’s almost like a Glenn and KK combination. Richie has more similarities to playing like Glenn and I think it would have been fantastic but you know what, bridges were burned. Obviously, it’s not gonna happen. You know things were said, things were done, and that’s how it ends you know. Lucky for me to be honest because now we get to put this out. I mean listen, I‘m busy as it could be. It wasn’t like I was sitting there waiting for this. I mean I got the Three Tremors and a New Revenge, tour[ing] solo non-stop and the Dio hologram stuff and all this stuff so I couldn’t be any more busy but I put everything to the side and said I‘m 100% on for this. But I got to be honest, I would be over the moon if [Judas] Priest would call KK back and say, ‘Come do stuff.’ I would be over the moon for it because I‘m still a fan so I would just be like, ‘Yeah! Hell yeah! Go do it.'”