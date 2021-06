What to know about Olympic track and field star Christina Clemons originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is around the corner, and various athletes are clinching their spot for multiple competitions later this summer.One Maryland track and field athlete that has booked their flight is Christina Clemons. The Waldorf, MD native is heading to her first-ever Olympics as part of Team USA following a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 12.53 seconds at the U.S. Olympic Trials.Now that Clemons is heading to Tokyo, many will want to know more about the 31-year-old, who recently went viral during these trial runs for a particular set of earrings. Here are five things to know about Maryland's latest Olympian: