Nashua, NH

Letter: No hate in the Granite State

By DAVID BROOKS -
Concord Monitor
 16 days ago

I stand with Rep. Manny Espitia, there is no place for hate in New Hampshire. Recently, members of a white supremacist group in NH claimed credit for anti-Semitic and racist graffiti in downtown Nashua. The graffiti bore phrases like “Keep New England white” and “Death to Israel.” These phrases are hateful and despicable. They are not “the New Hampshire way.” To his great credit, Rep. Manny Espitia publicly denounced the graffiti. In return for Espitia’s act of good citizenship, the white supremacists attacked Espitia personally on social media, according to news reports. In an outrageous racial diatribe, group members wrote that Espitia “has no right to be here,” calling him “an occupier.” “The days of these types trampling on New England are coming to an end.” I stand with Manny Espitia.

www.concordmonitor.com
