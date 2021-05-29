Letter: C’mon, man
Focusing on woke politics, our leaders contemplate their navels while focused on divisive social issues, narratives and identity politics, our economy and world are falling apart.. Note to Joe: C’mon man! China is threatening Taiwan while Russia shows nothing but disrespect for this administration out of Biden’s obvious weakness. We crawl on our hands and knees begging to get back into the impotent and worthless Iran deal. Iran make runs at our navy and threaten constantly. Note to Joe: C’mon man! Withdrawing from Afghanistan will result in a bloodbath. The Taliban will again rule supreme. Men will be slaughtered, women will be beaten and education will be little more than indoctrination, cheating young girls out of a future. Note to Joe: C’mon man!www.concordmonitor.com