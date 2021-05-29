Chelsea midfielder Jorginho insists his side are 'ready for everything' against Manchester City in Champions League final tonight... with Italian revealing Thomas Tuchel's players are fully 'prepared' should it go to penalties

Cwick (Chadwick Matlin, deputy editor): Tony, Grace, Ryan — thanks for joining me for our final soccer chat of the season, a season that somehow ends with Chelsea as the best team in Europe?? When we talked after the semifinals you all thought Chelsea had a real shot to win the Champions League Final versus Manchester City, and they did it convincingly. So, let’s start with what you learned from that one match (and also discuss whether there’s anything to learn from just one match).