Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho insists his side are 'ready for everything' against Manchester City in Champions League final tonight... with Italian revealing Thomas Tuchel's players are fully 'prepared' should it go to penalties

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea will be 'ready for everything' that Manchester City throw at them in the Champions League final, midfielder Jorginho insists. The duo face off in Porto on Saturday evening with Pep Guardiola's side aiming to add their first ever Champions League crown to their Premier League and Carabao Cup titles this season.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Italian#Carabao Cup#The Europa League#Manchester United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea legend Joe Cole: Dump Jorginho!

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has urged Thomas Tuchel to drop Jorginho for the Champions League final against Manchester City. Cole was speaking after the Blues lost the FA Cup final to Leicester City. Jorginho started against the Foxes, but Cole thinks he should be dropped to face City in Portugal...
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Pulisic starts, Jorginho axed - the Chelsea team Thomas Tuchel should pick vs Leicester

Chelsea and Leicester City will lock horns once again on Tuesday night when they do battle at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League with top four spots the target for both. The Foxes, who beat the Blues in the FA Cup final at the weekend, head to the capital for a second time in four days in a very jovial mood having won 1-0 at Wembley, Youri Tielemans capping a superb display with a fantastic winner.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Jorginho drops hint about his Chelsea future after Champions League final victory

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has set his sights on creating more "special moments" at Stamford Bridge after helping the club win the UEFA Champions League on Saturday evening. After getting the better of Real Madrid at the semi-final stage, the Blues, who will discover their fixture list for the 2021/22 Premier League campaign in a little over a fortnight's time, ensured that their European adventure was to end in the best way possible, as Kai Havertz's first Champions League goal secured a 1-0 win over Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao.
Premier LeagueFiveThirtyEight

Was Chelsea’s Champions League Win A Fluke?

Cwick (Chadwick Matlin, deputy editor): Tony, Grace, Ryan — thanks for joining me for our final soccer chat of the season, a season that somehow ends with Chelsea as the best team in Europe?? When we talked after the semifinals you all thought Chelsea had a real shot to win the Champions League Final versus Manchester City, and they did it convincingly. So, let’s start with what you learned from that one match (and also discuss whether there’s anything to learn from just one match).
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho: Italy will be ready for Switzerland

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho says Italy's players are full of confidence after victory over Euros opponents Turkey. Italy will face Switzerland in the second game of the group stage on Wednesday, and Jorginho said he and his teammates watched the Swiss' game against Wales yesterday. “We saw a good and organized...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Monaco veteran Cesc: My one criticism of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho

AS Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas admits he's a fan of Chelsea Champions League winner Jorginho. Speaking on the BBC, Fabregas praised the Italian's contribution for Chelsea this season before his classic display in the Euro 2020 opener against Turkey. "One of the biggest reasons I left Chelsea was because of...