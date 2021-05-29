Chelsea midfielder Jorginho insists his side are 'ready for everything' against Manchester City in Champions League final tonight... with Italian revealing Thomas Tuchel's players are fully 'prepared' should it go to penalties
Chelsea will be 'ready for everything' that Manchester City throw at them in the Champions League final, midfielder Jorginho insists. The duo face off in Porto on Saturday evening with Pep Guardiola's side aiming to add their first ever Champions League crown to their Premier League and Carabao Cup titles this season.www.chatsports.com