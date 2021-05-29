D&D: Critical Role Defeats Their Final Boss

Tired of turning into the same old brown bear? Here are a few beasts that are sure to turn heads while you’re turning into a monster manual entry. Druids are notoriously powerful, owing to their ability to turn into a part of the Monster Manual twice per rest. Now people will tell you that you can only transform within reason–you have to have seen the beasts before, unless you’re a Circle of the Moon druid you’re only able to turn into beasts of CR 1/4 for a while…and even if you are a Circle of the Moon Druid you can only go up to CR 1. And you have to wait until 4th level to transform into an aquatic monster and 8th level to transform into one that can fly.