Letter: Individual rights and the common good

By DAVID BROOKS -
Concord Monitor
 26 days ago

No, Joseph Mendola, individual rights are not the foundation of America. The Bill of Rights was an afterthought attached to the Constitution. The foundation is expressed in its preamble, “We the people of the U.S., in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

