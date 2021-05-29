Cancel
Sergio Aguero 'delaying' Barcelona switch 'until he knows Lionel Messi is STAYING' at the Nou Camp... with rival suitors, including Juventus, 'attentive' to Argentine's situation this summer

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSergio Aguero is adamant that he will not officially sign for Barcelona until he knows whether Lionel Messi will stay at the club, according to reports. Manchester City ace Aguero looks set to move to the Nou Camp this summer as a free agent and there were even indications that he would undergo his medical on Monday - just two days after the Champions League final.

www.chatsports.com
