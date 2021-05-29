Sergio Aguero 'delaying' Barcelona switch 'until he knows Lionel Messi is STAYING' at the Nou Camp... with rival suitors, including Juventus, 'attentive' to Argentine's situation this summer

Can any team top what Lyon did in winning five straight UEFA Women's Champions League titles until being ousted in this year's quarterfinals by French rival Paris St. Germain?. Barcelona showed there's more to European women's soccer than OL with a stunning 4-0 win over Chelsea in Sunday's UEFA Women's Champions League final. All four goals came in the first 36 minutes, reversing what happened to Barca two years ago when it lost to Lyon, 4-0, in the final, conceding all four goals in the first 30 minutes.