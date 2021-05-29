Beautifying Lead

LEAD — Lead Beautification Committee members Glennis Palmer and Martha Mack work on cleaning up the corner of Siever and Julius streets. The project involves moving rocks on the street corner, laying down liner, and then replacing the rocks for a neat and well-kept look. The Lead Beautification Committee is actively seeking volunteers to help with the effort to spruce up Lead to prepare for the upcoming All School Reunion and summer tourists. On June 2, the committee will be meeting at 8:45 a.m. at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center to plant flowers around town.