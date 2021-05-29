Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lead, SD

Beautifying Lead

Black Hills Pioneer
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEAD — Lead Beautification Committee members Glennis Palmer and Martha Mack work on cleaning up the corner of Siever and Julius streets. The project involves moving rocks on the street corner, laying down liner, and then replacing the rocks for a neat and well-kept look. The Lead Beautification Committee is actively seeking volunteers to help with the effort to spruce up Lead to prepare for the upcoming All School Reunion and summer tourists. On June 2, the committee will be meeting at 8:45 a.m. at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center to plant flowers around town.

www.bhpioneer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lead, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

The death of Birmingham TV anchor and former Alabama college football player Christopher Sign is being investigated as a suicide, police have said.After a 911 call at 8.13am on Saturday, police and fire personnel arrived at a residence in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama, and found the 45-year-old dead. “Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” the Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group Eric Land said. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden accused of violating royal protocol during visit with the Queen

​President Biden is being slammed for violating royal protocol in his meeting with the Queen, after he couldn’t be bothered to take off his sunglasses when he greeted the monarch at Windsor Castle, and then went on to spill details to the press about what they discussed over tea. Biden,...