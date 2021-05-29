Cancel
Premier League

'Extraordinary' N'Golo Kante can establish himself as one of the top THREE players in the world with Champions League title, believes Ramires... as ex-Chelsea midfielder says watching Frenchman is like replaying a 'movie' of his own game

By Daily Mail
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Chelsea star Ramires believes N'Golo Kante would deserve to finish in the top three for the Ballon d'Or award. Kante passed a late fitness test ensuring he will be available for Chelsea in their Champions League final against Manchester City on Saturday. The 30-year-old midfielder is also expected to...

Ramires
