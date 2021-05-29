'Extraordinary' N'Golo Kante can establish himself as one of the top THREE players in the world with Champions League title, believes Ramires... as ex-Chelsea midfielder says watching Frenchman is like replaying a 'movie' of his own game

After 90 minutes where N’Golo Kante was apparently everywhere, everyone now came to him. The final whistle in Porto saw so many team-mates embrace him, and lift him to the sky, but also so many of the world’s media want a piece on him. Kante had to be coaxed into a few interviews as well as a press conference, but this certainly wasn’t any star throwing a strop. It was the opposite.Kante wanted to celebrate with his team-mates, and couldn’t really understand the fuss. He probably wouldn’t even see himself as a star.“He is still so humble as a person,”...