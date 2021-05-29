Cancel
Letter: Second Amendment

By DAVID BROOKS -
Concord Monitor
 26 days ago

The concept that any government can completely safeguard its citizens is plainly absurd. As all governments have done now, as in the past, they pursue the ideal of diminished or outright elimination of the liberty enjoyed by citizens while promoting an illusion of security. More specifically, political, financial and media oligarchs, along with their Marxists allies, seek to weaken the significance of not only the Second Amendment, which is currently under reconsideration, if not its outright nullification, but the Bill of Rights in its entirety. This is corruption at a highpoint.

