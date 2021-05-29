Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Champions League final LIVE: Manchester City and Chelsea face off in an all-English affair for the biggest prize in club football as Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel look to create history... follow all the build-up to the showdown in Porto

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stakes don't get any higher than this as Manchester City and Chelsea battle it out for the Champions League tonight in Porto. Premier League champions City are the favourites and are bidding to win the competition for the first time in their history while victory would also wrap up a famous treble for Pep Guardiola and his men.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#English#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
FA Cup
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Man City winger Mahrez: I want to finish my career here

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez wants to finish his career at the club. The Algerian took some time to find his feet at the club after joining from Leicester City, but is now an integral part of Pep Guardiola's attack. Mahrez and City were recently crowned Premier League champions, and...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: If Rudiger wants to stay with us...

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants Toni Rudiger to sign a new contract. Rudiger has one year remaining on his deal with the Blues and has flourished since his fellow German, Tuchel, was appoited in January. In a glowing verdict of Rudiger, Tuchel said: "Nothing is better than what he is...
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Kevin De Bruyne closes in on a Manchester City return

Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City’s last two Premier League games of the season with less than two weeks to go to the Champions League final. De Bruyne has missed City’s last two games with a muscle injury, giving City a scare ahead of the meeting with Chelsea in Porto on May 29.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel defends Mount after FA Cup final performance

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has defended Mason Mount after his performance in their FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City. Tuchel explained that while he'd like to give the almost ever-present a rest, he expects Mount to feature heavily in our final few games. "We tried to give Mason a...
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Chelsea and Leicester are playing each other in the Premier League just three days after meeting in the FA Cup final. Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpool's match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Tuchel skips future question over dropped Chelsea star

Thomas Tuchel has refused to address Tammy Abraham’s long-term Chelsea future while the Blues’ season comes to the crunch. Abraham was omitted from Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup final defeat by Leicester, and has been on the periphery since Tuchel’s January arrival. West Ham head a sizeable queue of Premier League suitors eyeing a possible summer move for the England striker, but Tuchel has insisted now is not the time for any distractions. Chelsea face Leicester again on Tuesday night in a Stamford Bridge battle where the Blues need a win to keep their top-four Premier League bid on track.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel issues rallying cry to players to keep top four hopes in their own hands ahead of visit from Leicester after Alisson's wonder goal at West Brom 'makes things interesting' with Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel has given a rallying cry to his Chelsea players to 'rely on themselves' to secure a top-four spot and confirm Champions League football next season after Alisson's dramatic late winner saw Liverpool keep up the pressure on his side. The Reds goalkeeper raced up for a corner and...