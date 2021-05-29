Cancel
Presidential Election

Letter: National standards for voting are badly needed

By DAVID BROOKS -
Concord Monitor
 26 days ago

In 1903, New Hampshire amended its constitution to require that voters be able “to read the English language and to write.” And in 1905, a law was passed to put in place a literacy test. Clearly the law was intended to deny the freedom to vote to people who were deemed unworthy. The law was not removed until 1976 after it got caught in the legal web of the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act. I hope that we would all agree that finally removing the literacy test was a good thing. And that the Voting Rights Act was a very good thing for our nation.

