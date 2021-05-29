Temporary restraining order delays implementation of 2021 amendments to Dicamba rule
LITTLE ROCK – On May 24, 2021, the 16th Division of the Pulaski County Circuit Court ruled that a temporary restraining order issued on May 21 delaying implementation of the 2021 amendments to the State Plant Board’s dicamba rule would be extended until June 10, 2021, at which time another hearing will be held. As a result of the temporary restraining order, the previous State Plant Board Rules on Pesticide Classification regarding dicamba remain in effect and include the following:newtoncountytimes.com