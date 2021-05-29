Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pulaski County, AR

Temporary restraining order delays implementation of 2021 amendments to Dicamba rule

newtoncountytimes.com
 16 days ago

LITTLE ROCK – On May 24, 2021, the 16th Division of the Pulaski County Circuit Court ruled that a temporary restraining order issued on May 21 delaying implementation of the 2021 amendments to the State Plant Board’s dicamba rule would be extended until June 10, 2021, at which time another hearing will be held. As a result of the temporary restraining order, the previous State Plant Board Rules on Pesticide Classification regarding dicamba remain in effect and include the following:

newtoncountytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Pulaski County, AR
Pulaski County, AR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dicamba#Delaying#Implementation#State Court#Plaintiffs#Court Hearing#The State Plant Board#Omp Farms Et Al#The 6th Division Of#Pesticide Classification#In Crop Application#Certified Organic Crops#Specialty Crops#Plants#Directions#Arkansas System Division#Cotton#Research Stations#2021 Amendments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

The death of Birmingham TV anchor and former Alabama college football player Christopher Sign is being investigated as a suicide, police have said.After a 911 call at 8.13am on Saturday, police and fire personnel arrived at a residence in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama, and found the 45-year-old dead. “Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” the Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group Eric Land said. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden accused of violating royal protocol during visit with the Queen

​President Biden is being slammed for violating royal protocol in his meeting with the Queen, after he couldn’t be bothered to take off his sunglasses when he greeted the monarch at Windsor Castle, and then went on to spill details to the press about what they discussed over tea. Biden,...