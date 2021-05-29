How to grow mouthwatering strawberries

Garlic chives (Allium tuberosum) look similar to common chives (Allium schoenoprasum) but taste more like—you guessed it—garlic. Its scientific name of Allium tuberosum notes the plant's oniony roots and the plant's place among the family Liliaceae. Native to southeastern Asia, other common names for garlic chives include Chinese chives and Chinese leek. This perennial, clump-forming herb is a member of the onion family. Unlike onions and other types of garlic, the fibrous bulbs of garlic chives are not edible. All parts of the plant emit a strong, oniony scent when cut or crushed, while the flower scent is akin to that of violets. Grown for its edible leaves and flowers, the gray-green leaves grow up to 12 inches long and flowers bloom on sturdy stems just above the foliage. Different from the hollow onion chive leaves, the leaves of garlic chives are flat and grow like grass. Attracting butterflies, the tiny, star-shaped, creamy white flowers bloom with striped tepals in loose clusters from late summer through fall. Some gardeners report that mature plants can reach up to 3 feet tall as they are very easy to grow and care for in areas as cool as USDA Zone 3 and as hot as Zone 9.