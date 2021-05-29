Ways You're Damaging Your Heart Without Realizing It, Say Doctors
Despite decades of heart-health campaigns, heart attacks are still all too common: Each year, 715,000 people will have a heart attack, or one every 44 seconds, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although the stereotypical symptoms and causes of a heart attack are well known — chest pain and a diet high in saturated fat, for example — there are many common risk factors and behaviors doctors say their patients don't realize can lead to a heart attack, but they wish they knew. Eat This, Not That! Health asked a group of top MDs to reveal those surprising things that can affect whether you have a heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.www.eatthis.com