Cereal is arguably one of the first foods that comes to mind for most people when they think about breakfast, and the food industry has capitalized on our love for breakfast cereals with enough options to span an entire aisle at most grocery stores. While we all know there are plenty of sugar-laden choices these days (some even have the word “cookie” in them!), there are also ones that masquerade as nutritious choices but are actually little more than empty calories, refined grains, and added sugars. This doesn’t mean you need to steer clear of the entire cereal aisle and become an eggs-only type of guy, but if you’re in the market for a healthy cereal, it’s a good idea to turn the box and scan the nutritional facts and ingredients list before adding it to your cart.