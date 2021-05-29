Cancel
Watsonville, CA

Letter | Illegal fireworks the scourge of a neighborhood

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 16 days ago

I was so happy to read that a large quantity of illegal, unsafe fireworks have been confiscated! They are a scourge in my Watsonville neighborhood.

