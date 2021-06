New Zealand’s sporting declaration on Sunday should have set up a great episode in first-class cricket. Victory was surely well within England’s reach, needing 273 runs in 75 overs: but they never tried. The declaration would not, of course, have been so generous had England been at full strength. However, setting up such a chase is meant to be one of the beauties of traditional two-innings cricket, and what makes it so much better than a limited-overs match: if a side tries, but starts to fail, it can then fight for the draw; but on Sunday, the draw was the object from the start.