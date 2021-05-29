GM, Magna Lead Five Stocks In Buy Range Now

Top Autonomous Vehicle Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Right Now. It has been an invigorating year for autonomous vehicle stocks so far. Why do I say that? That’s because self-driving technology has been one of the hottest investing themes on Wall Street in recent years. Autonomous vehicles (AVs) or self-driving cars bring a unique dimension of transportation to the table. In terms of benefits, it could improve road safety and offer convenience for users. According to a study conducted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, crash injuries are estimated to be the eighth leading cause of death globally. If we were able to switch to autonomous driving overnight, we would save more than 1 million lives per year globally.