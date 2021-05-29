Red Sox Minor Lines: Jay Groome deals for Greenville

Portland L 2-10 Jeisson Rosario, CF: 1-4, 2 K. Frank German (SP; L): 4.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (76 pitches) Durbin Feltman: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K (15 pitches) This was a tough game all around for Portland, but German’s struggles as the starter really stand out here. It should be noted that he wasn’t terrible through the first four innings, having allowed just one run before Hartford went off for seven runs in the fifth. But at the same time, that plays into some of the concern with German, who many see as a future reliever. The righty came to Boston along with Adam Ottavino, but it’s been a struggle in his first year with the organization. He’s averaging just over three innings per start (17 innings in five starts) and has an 8.47 ERA to go with 10 unearned runs on top of that. He’s also walking more batters (12) than he is striking out (nine). They’ll give him more time than this to work out his kinks, but as someone who saw him as a reliever even before the games started, I’d consider making the move sooner than later. In more positive news, that was homer number 10 for Mieses.