Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox Minor Lines: Jay Groome deals for Greenville

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland L 2-10 Jeisson Rosario, CF: 1-4, 2 K. Frank German (SP; L): 4.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (76 pitches) Durbin Feltman: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K (15 pitches) This was a tough game all around for Portland, but German’s struggles as the starter really stand out here. It should be noted that he wasn’t terrible through the first four innings, having allowed just one run before Hartford went off for seven runs in the fifth. But at the same time, that plays into some of the concern with German, who many see as a future reliever. The righty came to Boston along with Adam Ottavino, but it’s been a struggle in his first year with the organization. He’s averaging just over three innings per start (17 innings in five starts) and has an 8.47 ERA to go with 10 unearned runs on top of that. He’s also walking more batters (12) than he is striking out (nine). They’ll give him more time than this to work out his kinks, but as someone who saw him as a reliever even before the games started, I’d consider making the move sooner than later. In more positive news, that was homer number 10 for Mieses.

www.overthemonster.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Davis
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Durbin Feltman
Person
Jay Groome
Person
Homer
Person
Nick Yorke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox Minor Lines#German#Era#Hbp#Ss#Sb#Salem L#Bb#Overslot#Rbi#Worcester Ppd Portland L#Greenville#2b#1b#3b#Lf#Homer Number#Dh#Boston#High A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

N.J.’s Jay Groome starting to show promise as Red Sox pitching prospect

Things are starting to look up for Boston Red Sox pitching prospect Jay Groome. Per the Boston Globe:. He has a 7.88 ERA at Greenville, but in his last start, (Red Sox vice president of professional scouting Gus) Quattlebaum saw some promise from the young left-hander. Groome worked through five innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four. He didn’t walk a batter after issuing 10 walks in his four previous appearances.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Minor Lines: Marcus Wilson is heating up

Worcester W 12-5 Jarren Duran, 0-3, 1 BB, 2 HBP, 2 R, 1 K. Marcus Wilson, RF: 2-5, 1 HR, 1 HBP, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2 K. Michael Chavis, 1B: 3-4, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 K. Raynel Espinal (SP; W): 6 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 3 K (89 pitches)
MLBvintonmessenger.com

Red Sox back to 100 percent capacity for minor league baseball

Come one, come all. . .the crowds are back at Haley Toyota Field. The Salem Red Sox returned to 100 percent capacity, or a total of 6,300 seats, at Salem Memorial Ballpark last weekend. The change from 30 percent capacity began last Friday and will continue through the season as long as current pandemic conditions improve or stay the same.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Minor Lines: Big days in the lower levels

Worcester L 5-18 Michael Chavis, 1B: 1-5, 2 K. Josh Ockimey, DH: 1-3, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 K. Ryan Weber (SP; L): 3.2 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 2 BB, 2 K (70 pitches) John Schreiber: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (39 pitches)
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Red Sox face decision with Brandon Workman as reliever opts out of minor-league deal

Jun. 2—Brandon Workman's future with the Red Sox will have more clarity within the next two days. Workman, who signed a minor-league contract to return to the Red Sox last month, is opting out of his deal, Alex Cora said. That means the Red Sox have 48 hours to decide if they want to activate him to the 26-man roster or release him. Cora didn't lean one way or another on the Red Sox' thinking on Tuesday.
MLBprovidencejournal.com

RED SOX JOURNAL: Workman opts out of minor-league contract

Brandon Workman has notified the Red Sox he intends to leave Triple-A Worcester. The right-handed reliever signed a minor-league deal with Boston in early May after being released by the Cubs. Workman’s contract included a clause that demanded the Red Sox recall him to the big leagues or grant him his release by June 1.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Minor Lines: Four strong starts

Worcester W 3-1 Michael Chavis, 1B: 1-4, 1 R. Raynel Espinal (SP; W): 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K (86 pitches) Matt Hall (H): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K (26 pitches) Marcus Walden (H): 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 0 K (22 pitches)
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Minor Lines: It’s Brayan Bello’s world

Worcester L 5-12 Michael Chavis, 2B: 0-4, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 K, 1 SB, 1 E. Kyle Hart (SP; L): 5.1 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (86 pitches) Austin Brice: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (18 pitches) Kaleb...
MLBDaily Journal

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (39-25) host the Toronto Blue Jays (31-30) for Game 2 of their four-game series Saturday at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series:...
MLBtrentonian.ca

Blue Jays bullpen blows it again as Red Sox walk it off at Fenway

Vlad Guerrero Jr. is turning into a one-man offensive show this season, a league leader and sure-thing all star. But all the explosive things the 22-year-old can do with a bat in his hands are not nearly enough to make up for a melting down bullpen and critical defensive errors.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Stripling, Blue Jays to take on Richards, Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (31-29, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (38-25, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.71 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -133, Blue...
MLBspotonalabama.com

Red Sox rally for walk-off win over Blue Jays

Alex Verdugo hit a walk-off single high off the Green Monster in left field with no outs in the ninth inning as the host Boston Red Sox rallied past the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Friday night. Enrique Hernandez reached and advanced to second on a throwing error by Blue Jays...
MLBtwinspires.com

MLB picks: Blue Jays vs. Red Sox, Angels vs. Diamondbacks

We’ll try to get the weekend started on the right foot with these Friday night MLB picks and plays!. Let’s lead off with a look at the series opener between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox before segueing to a showdown between the Los Angeles Angels and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
MLBOver the Monster

Game 64 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

The Red Sox did not have a good series against the Astros, but they did end things on a high note. Now they look to keep up that momentum against a divisional foe in the Blue Jays. They’ll have Garrett Richards on the mound with Ross Stripling going on the other side. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.