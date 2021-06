Another pitching gem by Madie Anderson carried the Winfield-Mt. Union softball team to a Southeast Iowa Super Conference victory on Friday in a 1-0 final over Pekin. The senior all-state hurler tossed a complete game shutout giving up one hit, one walk, and striking out 14 batters. The only offensive help she needed came in the second when Emma Haines singled to plate Kayreanna Sharar that proved to be the lone tally of the game. The Wolves scattered 11 hits led by Jobey Malone going 3-for-4 with a double. WMU closed the first week of play with a 3-1 record.