Binance has lost its top bean counter just as regulatory headwinds threaten to blow the troubled cryptocurrency exchange off its pedestal. Binance announced early last week that Wei Zhou, the company’s chief financial officer for the past three years, had “decided to leave for personal reasons.” Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao’s traditionally chatty Twitter feed has so far said nothing about Zhou’s abrupt departure, which comes as the company is under assault on a growing number of legal fronts.