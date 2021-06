The 121st version of the United States Open Golf Championship tees it up this coming Thursday at Torrey Pines Golf Course on the Southern California coast. A 36 hole municipal golf course that is the longtime site of the San Diego Farmers Insurance Open, the South Course is the site of this year’s National Open. Torrey Pines hosted a most memorable U.S. Open some 13 years ago when Tiger Woods, playing with a fractured leg, outlasted Rocco Mediate in an overtime win that took place over five days and 91 holes. Torrey Pines South is a beast of a course that plays to a par of 71 and can be stretched out to 7,698 yards. It was designed back in 1957 by Billy Bell, the well known West Coast golf course architect who designed more than 100 courses including Ancil Hoffman, Bermuda Dunes, Sandpiper, Industry Hills, and Lake County’s Hidden Valley Lake.