America's #1 Finger Hat is no longer. Going on road trips as a child, you probably had that one, specific snack you'd get from the gas station market as your parents were filling up the car for the long trip ahead. Maybe it was beef jerky. Maybe you opted for the classic Chex Mix. Or maybe you were like me, a Bugle kid, who not only looked forward to the snack's salty goodness, but who also had way too much fun putting the oddly-shaped chips on my fingers before devouring them one by one.