THE HONEST BROKER: MARKET WATCH For APRIL 2021

Markets opened up higher initially on the overnight in response to another deteriorating crop ratings report. Corn crop ratings dropped more than expected falling 3 points to 65% G/E. Despite lower crop condition ratings, concerns over the ethanol industry has sent corn futures lower as ethanol producers look to limit production heading into the summer months due to tight supplies. Soybean ratings dropped 2 points as expected to 62% G/E. Weekend rains likely stopped declining soybean conditions ratings. About 97% of the estimated 2021 soybean crop is in the ground which is above the five-year average at 94%. Minneapolis Hard Spring wheat ratings were slashed by 10 points to 27% G/E sending overnight futures 24 cents higher. Winter wheat harvest is progressing but currently behind the 5-year average. Cooler temps will blanket much of the Heartland this week and heavy rains are being forecasted for central and eastern Midwest over the next 5 days. NOAA’s 6-10 and 8-14 day maps look to be drier than normal across the Northern Plains.