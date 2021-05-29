THE HONEST BROKER: MARKET WATCH For APRIL 2021

New York State Dept. of State requires applicants for real estate broker licensing to show proof of completing 120 hours of approved education. Broker pre-licensing applicants will be required to show proof of completing the 45-hour salesperson course, the 30-hour remedial course and the 45-hour broker course, or the 75 salesperson course and the 45-hour broker course. You must be 20 years of age to become a New York State Licensed Broker. Also, you must have two years of experience as a New York State Real Estate Salesperson before becoming a New York State Real Estate Broker. Be a citizen or lawfully admitted provide proof of experience of two full years and 3500 points earned as a licensed real estate salesperson (Realtor), or three full years and 5250 points earned in equivalent experience acceptable to the Department of State (Investor, Mortgage Loan processing, Commercial Leasing/Financing, etc.), and Pass the NYS Department of State (DOS) Real Estate Broker licensing exam ($15), and Apply for Broker license ($155 for two years) Complete the 45- Hour Brokers Course today!