Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian River County, FL

Indian River County Issues Mandatory Burn Ban for Areas West of Interstate-95

By Cyndi
treasurecoast.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian River County Issues Mandatory Burn Ban for Areas West of Interstate-95 Vero Beach, FL (treasurecoast.com)- In connection with the wildfire danger present in Indian River County, today, County Administrator, Jason Brown, issued an emergency order implementing a mandatory burn ban for all areas of Indian River County west of Interstate-95, effective Saturday, May 29 at 8:00 a.m. until Saturday, June 5 at 8:00 a.m., or until further notice. The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning that has not been specifically permitted by the Florida Forest Service. This includes bonfires, campfires and the burning of yard debris.

www.treasurecoast.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Indian River County, FL
Government
Vero Beach, FL
Government
County
Indian River County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#County Administrator#Campfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Related
West Melbourne, FLwestmelbourne.org

Indian River Lagoon Report Card 2021

The Marine Resources Council (MRC) is hosting a virtual, as well as in-person, release of the 3rd annual Indian River Lagoon Health Report Card on Thursday, June 3rd. Two sessions are available, 12 pm lunch session as well as a 6:30 pm dinner session. Each session will be streamed as a live webinar. Pre-registration is required to receive the zoom link.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...