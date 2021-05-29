Indian River County Issues Mandatory Burn Ban for Areas West of Interstate-95 Vero Beach, FL (treasurecoast.com)- In connection with the wildfire danger present in Indian River County, today, County Administrator, Jason Brown, issued an emergency order implementing a mandatory burn ban for all areas of Indian River County west of Interstate-95, effective Saturday, May 29 at 8:00 a.m. until Saturday, June 5 at 8:00 a.m., or until further notice. The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning that has not been specifically permitted by the Florida Forest Service. This includes bonfires, campfires and the burning of yard debris.