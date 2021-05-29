Epic Nebraskan noodle battle of the Joshes

What could that wonderfully absurd headline even mean, and how did I learn of this a whole month after it happened? On April 24th, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska a few hundred dudes named Josh gathered, armed with colorful pool noodles, to bludgeon one another in a free-for-all of Josh supremacy. Maybe had this been a "Kevin fight" it would have caught my attention, however an assortment of Kevins tripping over their own feet and performing other feats of bumbling and idiocy would only have ended up in serious injury. The Josh fight however was good-natured romping and jousting where the smallest Josh, a 5 year-old dubbed Little Josh, was crowned the winner.