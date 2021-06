My boyfriend and I got together shortly before the pandemic hit, and consequently saw very little of each other’s families during 2020. Since April this year we have stayed at my parents’ a couple of times (they have a kind of posh shed and garden heaters, so it was all legal!) and I was really taken aback by how flirty my mother was with my boyfriend, fishing for compliments about what she was wearing, saying nice things about him, using him to have a go at my dad when he cleared plates and stuff like that – nothing really overt.