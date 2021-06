A fire that started in a second-floor bathroom forced a family of seven people to evacuate their home in the City of Monroe Saturday morning. The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at 719 W. Seventh St., several houses east of Union St., said Monroe Fire Department Capt. Matthew Poremba. The fire was contained to the bathroom, but there was plenty of smoke damage to the second floor, Poremba said.